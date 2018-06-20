Myntra sale: Flipkart owned e-commerce firm taps 7,500 ‘kirana’ stores for faster delivery; here’s how

In this sale edition, Myntra has extended its sale preview known as ‘Price Reveal’ to two days. (Reuters)

Homegrown e-commerce firm Myntra has said it will tap 7,500 ‘kirana’ stores in the country to deliver packages faster during its ‘End of Reason’ sale (EORS) to be held between June 22-25. Over 2,500 brands will participate in the 8th edition of the sale. “EORS 8 is prepped and ready to have over 11 million unique users for Myntra over 4 days. We are geared to handle 63 million sessions and expect to register a 40% growth over the previous June edition. We have created the necessary infrastructure to increase delivery speed by 15% and have also doubled our Kirana network of stores to 7500 spanning across 50 cities, thereby targeting to complete 90% deliveries within a week of the sale,” Ananth Narayanan, CEO, Myntra-Jabong, said.

The tier II and III cities and towns will continue to be an important area of focus for Myntra with over 60 percent sales coming from these regions and Myntra is looking at acquiring 5 lakh new customers during the 4 day sale, company said.

In this sale edition, Myntra has extended its sale preview known as ‘Price Reveal’ to two days, giving shoppers enough time to wishlist their favorite products starting from 8 pm on June 19 to 7 pm on June 21. It has also introduced a new concept called ‘Early Access’ which will allow shoppers to make purchases during the price reveal period itself, by paying a fixed fee so they don’t miss losing their favorite products to the rush, once the sale opens up to the nation.

Furthermore, shoppers can avail 10 percent cashback on using SBI cards with a minimum spend of Rs 3000 and 10 percent cashback on PhonePe, upto Rs 250. Customers will be eligible for free shipping on all orders during EORS, the company said.