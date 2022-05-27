Myntra launches M-Express, to deliver fashion and beauty products under 48 hours

Myntra launches M-Express to deliver fashion products under 48 hours: Walmart-owned Myntra on Thursday introduced an express delivery feature called M-Express which will allow shoppers to receive their orders within 24-48 hours of purchase, the fashion e-commerce portal said in a statement.

This expedited delivery feature will be applicable across 300,000 styles and will service over 1300 pin codes, through Myntra’s delivery network. The company will expand to tier 2 and 3 cities, as well as launch the web version of the feature in the coming months.

Launched ahead of Myntra’s upcoming 16th edition of its flagship end of reason sale (EORS), the feature will allow speed-sensitive customers to easily search for M-Express products through delivery time filters and also visually identify such products with the help of M-Express tags that will be fulfilled through this new express delivery service. This tag will show upfront on the list page across applicable styles.

“At Myntra, we are in constant pursuit to enhance the overall customer experience. M-Express offers complete control to consumers in choosing their products based on the delivery timelines, thus empowering them to make better purchase decisions. We believe M-Express will be a game changer for the industry and drive delight for the fashion-forward customer base while reinforcing loyalty. This will in turn boost the opportunity for brands, and small and medium sellers to grow,” recently-appointed, chief executive officer, Muntra, Nandita Sinha said.

This feature has already been rolled out in metros, and is available on roughly 30% of Myntra’s styles.