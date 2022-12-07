Myntra eyes 8 m orders in ‘end of reason’ sale

Myntra’s bi-annual ‘end of reason’ sale (EORS), from December 10-16, will see the etailer delivering eight million orders, the Walmart-owned company said on Tuesday.

EORS-17, which will begin a day earlier for Myntra’s loyalty programme customers, will have 70% higher style count than the previous winter edition and showcase over 1.7 million styles across 6,000 domestic and international brands. This will help Myntra cater to roughly five million unique customers during the week-long flagship sale event.

The sports segment, a key category this season, will see products from about 2,000 brands across footwear and apparel, followed by the beauty and personal care unit, which will host over 1,400 brands offering 70,000 styles.

The company will launch over 130 new brands and collections in the run up to EORS-17, and plans to house 18 brands under ‘EORS Specials’ like Dorothy Perkins, boohoo, Nasty Gal, Anomaly, MASIC, Etude, Edheads, and Koton Indiffusion.

"We are looking forward to catering to the millions of shoppers that wait with bated breath for the EORS…" Sharon Pais, chief business officer, Myntra said.