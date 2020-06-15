Myntra eyes 3 million shoppers, expects tier-II, III markets to contribute over 40% of EORS sales

The entire EORS event is being managed remotely and digitally by employees connecting with each other through live video conferencing.

Fashion e-tailer Myntra on Monday said it expects about 3 million people to shop on its platform during its End of Reason Sale (EORS), slated for later this month, and tier-II and tier-III markets to contribute over 40 per cent of the sales. The 12th edition of Myntra’s EORS is scheduled to be held from June 19-22 with participation from more than 3,000 brands.

Speaking to PTI, Myntra CEO Amar Nagaram said categories like fashion essentials, women’s ethnic and kidswear, active and sportswear, and beauty and personal care have seen strong growth in the ‘Unlock 1.0′ phase, and are also expected to drive sales during EORS. “We are managing an event of this scale for the first time with most of the teams working remotely. It is certainly going to be a unique and important experience for us.

“Our teams are geared to handle 20,000 orders per minute during peak, and over 7.5 lakh concurrent users at peak…we are expecting 3 million people to shop during the 12th edition of the EORS,” he said. Shoppers will have access to over 3,000 brands, and tier-II, III markets are expected to contribute upwards of 40 per cent during this EORS, he added.

The entire EORS event is being managed remotely and digitally by employees connecting with each other through live video conferencing. There will be a dedicated central virtual war-room for tactical problem solving across all phases of the event. Myntra had seen 2.85 million customers placing 4.2 million orders for 9.6 million items in the previous edition of the sale.

Over 3,500 Indian handloom products from more than 400 brands are live on the platform, giving impetus to SMEs, Nagaram said. Stating that omni-channel integration has been an important area of focus, Nagaram said over 50 brands such as Mango, GAP, Peter England, Louis Philippe, US Pollo, Charles & Keith, AND, W will enable deliveries directly from brand stores to the doorstep of consumers.

Also, 15,000 kirana partners will cater to 75 per cent of the overall deliveries spanning about 300 cities, he added.

“Myntra is prioritising safety above all aspects. From warehouses and fulfillment centers to the customers’ doorsteps, there are numerous protocols on safety, which are strictly being adhered to by employees, delivery personnel & MENSA partners, brand partners and even customers,” he explained.

Asked if the Flipkart-owned company would be able to carry out timely deliveries amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he said 15-20 per cent deliveries are expected to be completed by the end of EORS, and 95 per cent deliveries will be completed within 10 days post the sale.

Talking about the trends seen after the lifting of lockdown, Nagaram said kidswear has seen a significant jump. “The category is currently clocking 1.3X-1.4X of the pre-lockdown BAU (business as usual) numbers,” he said, adding that there has been the increase in demand for comfort and homewear apparel as well.

Consumers seem to be opting for more in-house wear rather than the pre-lockdown era of making occasion-based fashion choices, Nagaram added. Within the beauty and personal care segment, trimmers have witnessed high traction due to the sheer need for grooming at home.

By quickly identifying changes in consumer behaviour, Myntra has been able to redirect focus to high-growth and relevant categories, he said. Myntra has partnered with Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Sonakshi Sinha and Tollywood actress Samantha Akkineni for its marketing campaign.