Myntra added 1.2 million new customers during its BFF event

Myntra‘s festive fashion event, the Big Fashion Festival (BFF), saw a record 1.2 million new customers from across the country, the company said on Monday. Further, over 45% of its total visitors were from the Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities of India, a trend that has largely played out across all e-commerce platforms, as reported earlier. Overall, 6 million customers placed orders across fashion, beauty and lifestyle, and others.

Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Jammu, Imphal, Mysore, Siliguri, Udaipur, Cuttack, Jalandhar were the top non-metro cities for Myntra. Categories like women’s Indian and western wear, men’s casual and work wear, beauty and personal care, scaled up its portfolio by ~2X year-on-year (y-o-y), saw 40% more customers when compared with the previous edition, drove sales majorly across the platform.

The watches and wearables category were also popular and witnessed over 90% growth in demand, thanks to their growing popularity and low average selling price. Indian brands are doing well in bringing down the cost to $40-50 for consumers, according to IDC India, as reported earlier.

Among the metro cities, t-shirts were the most popular in Bengaluru, kurtas in Delhi, jeans in Hyderabad and shirts in Mumbai were the most popular. Myntra said it delivered its fastest order in 4 hours and added that it had fulfilled 60% of festive fashion shopping orders before the end of the event.

Sharon Pais, chief business officer, Myntra, said, “We are delighted with the value that this edition of the Big Fashion Festival has been able to bring about for brands across the spectrum including domestic and international…spreading the cheer of festivities, the BFF concluded on a high note.”