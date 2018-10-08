myGate aims to digitise the security services in your society; here’s how

(L-R) MyGate founders Vijay Arisetty, Abhishek Kumar, Shreyans Daga and Vivaik Bhardwaj

With many apartment and villa complexes coming up across cities, security systems at gated communities are now moving beyond conventional guards holding a register and a baton. myGate, a mobile app-based system, offers a simple yet comprehensive solution for gated communities to manage all operations at the entry and exit gates by digitising and often automating manual tasks done by the guards. The solution comprises an Android app for the security guards and an Android or iOS app for residents, with a fallback to a regular voice call for non-smartphone users.

Says Vijay Arisetty, CEO and co-founder, myGate, “myGate solves security and visitor problems with an intelligent app-based solution in gated premises. The company ensures safety and security of gated premises by deploying BIAA (Behavioural Intelligence Augmented Authentication) that is designed for hassle-free experience of residents and their service staff.”

Since its launch in Bengaluru in 2016, myGate has validated 24 million visits through its mobile app across 100,000 homes. In Hyderabad, it has secured over 28 gated communities. It is focused on securing two million homes across the top seven cities within the next two years. The start-up was founded by Vijay Arisetty, an ex-IAF pilot (Shaurya Chakra winner), Abhishek Kumar, former VP at Goldman Sachs, Shreyans Daga, an IIT-ISB alumni and Vivaik Bhardwaj, also an ex-IAF pilot. MyGate recently raised Rs 16 crore in its first round of funding led by Prime Venture Partners.

With this system, all visitor entries and exits are approved and logged digitally, with complete visibility and control to the residents. myGate also offers several advanced capabilities such as e-intercom (automatic visitor authentication), child safety alerts, staff attendance, infrastructure-free vehicle management, touchless resident identification, clubhouse access management, management reporting, visitor overstay alerts. The security device is provided in a pay-as-you-go pricing model. The start-up also provides and manages the training of facility staff, security guards and building association members.