Muthoot group launches CSR initiatives to commemorate birth anniversary of MG George Muthoot

Muthoot group

The Muthoot group has launched a host of CSR initiatives to commemorate the 72nd birth anniversary of former group chairman MG George Muthoot. He is remembered not just for his visionary business acumen, but equally so for the philosophy he practised in helping people achieve financial self-sufficiency and supporting them during their most challenging times. His philanthropic initiatives in areas of education, healthcare and rehabilitation have been noteworthy.

The CSR initiatives include support in the areas of sustainable energy generation, helping differently-abled persons, medical emergency, healthcare facilities, education (including scholarships), sustainable livelihood through employment, sanitation (pursuing Swachh Bharat Mission) and food distribution, according to a release.