  • MORE MARKET STATS

Muthoot group launches CSR initiatives to commemorate birth anniversary of MG George Muthoot

By: |
November 09, 2021 8:26 AM

The Muthoot group has launched a host of CSR initiatives to commemorate the 72nd birth anniversary of former group chairman MG George Muthoot.

muthoot groupMuthoot group

The Muthoot group has launched a host of CSR initiatives to commemorate the 72nd birth anniversary of former group chairman MG George Muthoot. He is remembered not just for his visionary business acumen, but equally so for the philosophy he practised in helping people achieve financial self-sufficiency and supporting them during their most challenging times. His philanthropic initiatives in areas of education, healthcare and rehabilitation have been noteworthy.

The CSR initiatives include support in the areas of sustainable energy generation, helping differently-abled persons, medical emergency, healthcare facilities, education (including scholarships), sustainable livelihood through employment, sanitation (pursuing Swachh Bharat Mission) and food distribution, according to a release.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Muthoot group launches CSR initiatives to commemorate birth anniversary of MG George Muthoot
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1IiAS data: Institutional investors favoured all 12 resolutions since October 29
2NCLT stays Future Retail’s EGM on RIL merger nod
3L&T Tech Services looks to buy companies in North America, Europe