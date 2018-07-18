Muthoot Capital Services net profit grows 238%

The total income increased to Rs 124.2 crore during the quarter ending June 30, 2018, from Rs 79.5 crore during the same period last year. (Justdial)

Muthoot Capital Services (MCSL), a listed entity of Muthoot Pappachan Group, has clocked a whopping 237.7 % growth in net profit for the first quarter (Q1) of 2018-2019. From Rs 6.1 crore in Q1 of 2017-2018, it has touched Rs 20.6 crore for the Q1 in 2018-2019.

“As one of India’s fastest growing NBFCs, MCSL has continued to deliver 35% CAGR over the last four years. It is a star performer of the Muthoot Blue Group. We just launched a campaign with Vidya Balan around central idea of #BlueSoch, ‘the can do’ spirit,” says Thomas George Muthoot, managing director, Muthoot Capital Services.

The total income increased to Rs 124.2 crore during the quarter ending June 30, 2018, from Rs 79.5 crore during the same period last year, registering a growth of 56.2%. “Innovative technology led initiatives, strategic moves and increased geographical spread has led to the rapid growth and remarkable performance in the business,” says Thomas George Muthoot.

Total asset under management (AUM) grew by 51% to Rs 2,367 crore, as on June 30, 2018, including securitised portfolio of Rs 453.7 crore.