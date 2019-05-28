Music Broadcast to acquire Big FM radio stations for Rs 1,250 crore

Music Broadcast\u2019s acquisition of Reliance Broadcast Network (RBNL)\u2019s Big FM radio stations, at an enterprise value of around Rs 1,250 crore, will give it a commanding position in the sector. MBL currently runs 39 Radio City stations, according to its website, while RBNL runs 58 Big FM stations. Entertainment Network of India (ENIL) runs 40 Radio Mirchi stations. Post acquisition, the combined network will have 79 stations (39 belonging to Radio City and 40 acquired from Big FM). The remaining 18 stations of Big FM will be surrendered as they are category B, C and D stations as per the city limit in GOPA (grant of permission agreement) as mandated by the information and broadcasting ministry. MBL has been indicating for some time it would pursue the inorganic route to grow since it has adequate liquidity. With more stations, the business can get more operating leverage. The company already enjoys an operating margin of close to 38% in its top 28 markets and a 45% margin in other saturated markets. The radio business has been extremely competitive. The top 10 cities in India account for around 60% of the radio industry\u2019s revenues of `2,580 crore in 2016-17, as these markets fetch higher advertising revenues. Advertising rates in the metros are way higher \u2014 over 10 times rates in smaller cities. The ad rates in Tier II cities such as Kanpur and Lucknow are as low as Rs 250-660 per 10-second slot, compared with Rs1,150-1,900 in Delhi or Mumbai. Analysts at Crisil pointed out broadcasters in Tier II cities need to attract more local advertisers who do not buy in bulk. Auctions for radio frequencies for the third batch of phase III, which have been delayed, could flop unless the government tweaks terms and conditions. Most of the stations on offer in Phase III have a population of less than five lakh and are located mainly in the North-eastern states and in Jammu and Kashmir. Auctions for the second batch were held in October 2016 and drew a lukewarm response. Radio operators say reserve prices are too high whereas markets on offer are small, meaning costs would be disproportionately higher. Jagran Prakashan president Apurva Purohit had ruled out any participation by Radio City in smaller cities, given the relatively low revenue potential from advertisements. Purohit had told FE in February a revenue-sharing model, without a reserve price, might work better. MBL on Monday reported an 8% growth in its operating revenue at Rs 81.87 crore for the three months ended March. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 17% to `31.96 crore while the margin improved by 301 basis points to 39%, the firm said. MBL said the revenue growth is due to an increase in utilisations across stations, along with an improvement in yields. Sectors like government, e-commerce, real estate, etc have performed better as compared to the BFSI and auto sectors last year.