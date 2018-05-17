Murugappa Group records strong growth in FY18 revenue, profit; to invest Rs 2000 cr in 2 years

Responding to questions, Murugappan said, the group will be setting up a new phosphoric acid plant at its existing site in Visakhapatnam to make 450 tonne a day as that of existing capacity with an estimated investment of Rs 350 crore.

Riding high on an all-round performance of the group companies, particularly the listed entities, the diversified Murugappa group has reported a 13% growth in turnover to Rs 32,893 crore compared with Rs 29,026 crore in the previous fiscal. The group profit grew 12% to Rs 2,457 crore compared with Rs 2,200 crore in the previous fiscal.

The market cap of the listed entities aggregates to $10 billion or Rs 67,117 crore as of March 31, 2018. The group announced a capital expenditure of Rs 2,000 crore for the current and next fiscals, a marked increase over the last two fiscals’ Rs 600 crore a year. Ebitda of the group grew 14% to Rs 4,663 crore as against Rs 4,075 crore, said MM Murugappan, executive chairman, who took over the helm of affairs a few months ago. The profit before tax grew 18% to Rs 3,562 crore compared with Rs 3,013 crore in the previous fiscal.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he said: “The group sees greenshoots across verticals, including in automotive, financial services as well agri inputs. We have earmarked Rs 2,000 crore to be spent over current as well next fiscal for capacity expansion as well debottlenecking out existing operations.”

According to him, “The group has grown over 10% CAGR during the last five years and continue to grow in strong double-digit in the coming years. Almost all the group companies have shown a strong growth in revenue and except two companies, other companies equally done well on the Ebitda front.”

Responding to questions, Murugappan said, the group will be setting up a new phosphoric acid plant at its existing site in Visakhapatnam to make 450 tonne a day as that of existing capacity with an estimated investment of Rs 350 crore. There is a huge demand for phosphoric acid in India and we continue to focus on that business.

Similarly, the group will invest in financial services, engineering and abrasive business which have huge potential to grow — both in India and abroad. “We may look at investing in adjacencies of these businesses to add further value and we stick to what we do currently rather diversifying into other areas,” he added.

To a specific question, Sridharan Rangarajan, the newly appointed group CFO, said: “We will meet the requisite investments through our internal accruals. While majority of the investments in India, some amount will be invested abroad, particularly in Russia for setting up a captive power plant there.”