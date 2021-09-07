Murugappa Group FY21 turnover exceeds Rs 41,000 crore, PAT jumps 53%

Chennai-based diversified business conglomerate Murugappa Group has registered 9.5% growth in turnover to `41,713 crore in financial year 2020-21 as against `38,105 crore in the previous year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) posted 20.4% growth to `6,440 crore as compared to `5,347 crore in the previous fiscal. The group has registered a profit after tax of `4,500 crore as against `2,946 crore, registering 52.7% growth, said a statement by the Murugappa Group. The group said capital expenditure across companies, excluding M&A, was around at `445 crore during the year as against `1,009 crore of previous year. The capex spend was low mainly on account of the challenges posed by the pandemic.

During FY21, the manufacturing entities of the group generated a free cash flow of `5,059 crore as against `1,903 crore, which stood at 254% of PAT. The entities have reduced loan outstanding of `2,148-crore leading to an improvement in total debt equity from 0.47 times as on March 31, 2020, to 0.20 times as on March 31, 2021. The market capitalisation of the group’s 10 listed companies aggregates to `1,28,707 crore as against `46,683 crore for nine listed companies in the previous year, it said.

The group has 29 businesses, including 10 listed companies traded in the NSE & the BSE. Its major companies include Carborundum Universal, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company, Coromandel International, Coromandel Engineering Company, E.I.D. Parry (India), Parry Agro Industries, Shanthi Gears, Tube Investments of India and Wendt (India).