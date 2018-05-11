Munjal-Burmans come out as winners in Fortis race; key takeaways

The board recommended the offer of Hero Enterprise Investment Office-Burman Family Office for an upfront equity infusion of Rs 800 Crore at a price of Rs. 167 per share.

After 18 months of hectic parleys with several potential bidders for sale of its hospital and diagnostic chain, Fortis Healthcare on Thursday opted for offer placed by Munjal-Burmans combine. “The Board, post having the detailed discussions on the pros and cons of each offer, decided by majority, to recommend the offer of Hero Enterprise Investment Office-Burman Family Office (i.e. the last offer made on May 1, 2018),” Fortis Healthcare said in an exchange filing. It was on 1 May that Sunil Munjal, Hero Enterprises Chairman along with Dabur’s Anand and Mohit Burman had revised their offer. The board recommendations will now be placed before the shareholders to gain there approval.

“The board recommended the offer of Hero Enterprise Investment Office-Burman Family Office for an upfront equity infusion of Rs 800 Crore at a price of Rs. 167/share or SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) (“SEBI ICDR”) Pricing Guidelines, whichever is higher, into the Company through preferential allotment and a further amount of INR 1000 crores through preferential issue of warrants (of which Rs. 250 Crore will be upfront being an amount equivalent to 25% of the consideration of warrants) at a price of Rs. 176/share or SEBI ICDR Pricing Guidelines, whichever is higher, to the shareholders for approval,” the exchange filing said.

“We are delighted that the board has accepted our offer, which is, unarguably, the best solution. We are sure that the shareholders will see the intrinsic value in our proposal and repose confidence in us. As long-term investors, we are committed to help make Fortis the finest healthcare institution in the region, and create value for all stakeholders,” PTI reported citing Sunil Kant Munjal.

“Going forward, the immediate plan of action for the company should be to build on its strengths, retain talent, expand business and institutionalise processes at Fortis,” PTI reported citing Anand Burman.

Meanwhile, appointment of Sabina Vaisoha and Rohit Bhasin as independent directors was also approved by the board for a period of five years from March 27 and April 19, 2018.