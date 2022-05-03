Mumbai sees record property registrations in April

House sales continued on its optimistic note in April as Mumbai saw property sale registrations of 11,744 units in the month, contributing over Rs 738 crore to the state revenues. The number of units registered in April 2022 was the best in a decade for the month while monthly state revenue collections were at a 10-year high during April. The same month last year reported property registrations of 10,136 units.

Again, April 2022 and 2021 were preceded by record-high March months. While March 2021 gained traction after it marked the end of stamp duty waiver of 3%, March 2022 saw higher sales as it was the last month before the introduction of additional 1% metro cess. According to Knight Frank India, 55% registrations were in the price band of above Rs 1 crore, and in terms of apartment size, mid-sized houses (between 500 and 1,000 square feet) constituted the most preferred category of property registered in April 2022.

Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India, said, “It is heartening to see the continuous momentum of property sales, which has helped April 2022 register a decadal best performance for its corresponding months. The state government has continued to gain in terms of revenues. We expect these sentiments to continue despite cautions of rising inflation and geo-political challenges, as home ownership is considered a safety net against such challenges.”

Residential deals formed a major share of property registrations in April this year with a contribution of 86%. Commercial property deals contributed 8% while industrial property deals contributed 3%. Contribution of land deals was under 1% and other forms of property transactions contributed to the remaining 3% registered.

Western suburbs, followed by central suburbs, drove demand in the Mumbai market. The shares of central Mumbai and south Mumbai have gone up to 7% and 6%, respectively, in April 2022. The share of western suburbs has also risen to 62% from 51% in March. Central suburb saw a drop in the share of property registrations from 38% to 25% in April 2022.

The city has also recorded highest revenue collection in the last 10 years so far as April is concerned. Government revenue collection in April 2022, recorded at Rs 738 crore, was a decadal best for the month surpassing April 2021’s collection of Rs 514 crore. April 2022 recorded 43% growth YoY over April 2021, when the effective stamp duty rate was 1% lower.