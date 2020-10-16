  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mumbai power outage due to cascade tripping of MSETCL lines, sub-stations: Tata Power

By: |
October 16, 2020 8:14 PM

"The power failure was attributed to cascade tripping at sub-stations and transmission lines of MSETCL, the state-run transmission company, leading to grid failure at Mumbai that resulted in power outages on Monday morning, October 12th 2020," a Tata Power statement said.

Lower electricity volumes consumed by highly industrialised states in FY20 had dragged down the country’s annual demand growth to a six-year low of 1.3%.Tata Power is supporting the central team by providing information and data related to the chain of events which transpired on the day of the outage

 

Tata Power on Friday said the power failure in Mumbai earlier this week was due to cascade tripping at sub-stations and transmission lines of MSETCL. The company also said the MSTECL transmission system failure led to cascading impact on all the downstream suppliers of electricity including Tata Power and BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport).

Related News

“The power failure was attributed to cascade tripping at sub-stations and transmission lines of MSETCL, the state-run transmission company, leading to grid failure at Mumbai that resulted in power outages on Monday morning, October 12th 2020,” a Tata Power statement said.  It said a central team comprising officials from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) is investigating the power breakdown in the city.

Tata Power is supporting the central team by providing information and data related to the chain of events which transpired on the day of the outage, it added. On Monday, Tata Power had said as per its preliminary assessment of the situation, many parts of Mumbai experienced an unforeseen electricity failure in the morning due to tripping of MSETCL’s 400 KV transmission system at Kalwa, which supplies power to Mumbai and adjoining areas.

“There are four incoming Ckt (circuit) /lines to MSTECL Kalwa receiving stations for further transmission of power to Mumbai. Out of these four lines, MSETCL’s 400kV Pune-Kalwa line was under forced shutdown since October 10th 2020,” it had said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Mumbai power outage due to cascade tripping of MSETCL lines sub-stations Tata Power
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1SC refuses to entertain plea against writing down of AT-1 bonds by Yes Bank
2Multiplexes expect 25 per cent rise in operating cost due to COVID-19 SOPs
3Micromax co-founder Vikas Jain’s brand Play launches affordable segment neckband, TWS earbuds