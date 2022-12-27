Mumbai ITAT recalls own order on beneficial ownership

The Mumbai bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal has recalled its order, wherein it had asked the Assessing Officer to decide whether “beneficial ownership” can be read into the scheme of Article 13 of the Indo Mauritius Double Tax Avoidance Agreement. It will now decide afresh on the issue.

Tax experts welcomed the move, saying that it will ensure adjudication of matters involving fact-finding is faster.

The ruling came in the case of Blackstone FP Capital Partners Mauritius V Ltd, which had filed a miscellaneous application against the ITAT’s remand order.

The core issue on which the tribunal will now decide is whether the concept of “beneficial ownership” is inbuilt in Article 13 of the India-Mauritius Double Tax Avoidance Agreement.

Also Read Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by Rs 2/litre; Amul says no plan to increase

The case relates to the assessee -Blackstone, which did not get the benefit of capital gains under Article 13 of the India-Mauritius DTAA on capital gains of Rs 904.98 crore through sale of shares. Such income to a Mauritius resident is exempt under the pact’s Article 13 in India, if basic criteria are satisfied. However, the Assessing Officer had held that the beneficial owners of the shares were in Cayman Islands.

The ITAT had in May this year sent the case back to the revenue department. Blackstone had then filed a miscellaneous application against the order.

“The mistake, however, occurred in sending the matter back to the Assessing Officer for this adjudication. That call, on the requirements or lack of requirements in Article 13 with respect to beneficial ownership, should have been taken by the tribunal itself,” said the Division Bench of the tribunal in the new order.

Referring to a ruling by the jurisdictional High Court in the case of Coca Cola India, the ITAT said the High Court had deprecated the practice of remitting the matter to the file of the Assessing Officer for adjudication when all the necessary facts are before the Tribunal.

Amit Maheshwari, Tax Partner, AKM Global, a tax and consulting firm noted that beneficial ownership is an evolving concept, and it will be interesting to see the final stance on the same of the tribunal now in the recalled proceedings.

The tribunal said it being the final fact-finding authority cannot remand a question of law back to the lower authorities. Also, the denial of benefits under the Tax Treaty on account of alleged non-fulfillment of the “beneficial ownership” is quite contentious despite the Circular Number 789 dated April 13, 2000, issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes, which stated that wherever a tax residency certificate is issued by the Mauritian Authorities, such certificate will constitute sufficient evidence for accepting the status of residence as well as beneficial ownership, Maheshwari said.

Also Read The Ashok monetisation likely in three parts

Aravind Srivatsan, Tax Leader at Nangia Andersen LLP called it a path breaking order., as it highlights that tax tribunals should stay away from remanding the proceedings to an AO under such situations and reiterated the need to ensure speedy carriage of justice.