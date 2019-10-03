Mumbai Airport: Bombay HC adjourns hearing on sale of Bidvest stake

The court also disposed a motion by Adani Properties seeking an injunction on Bidvest restricting the company from selling its shares to any other third party.

The Bombay High Court adjourned the hearing on the disputed sale of the Bidvest Group’s 13.5% stake to the Adani Group in the GVK-run Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) to November 5. The court also disposed a motion by Adani Properties seeking an injunction on Bidvest restricting the company from selling its shares to any other third party.

The proceedings followed a plea filed by Adani Properties in the high court last month seeking that it declare a purchase agreement between the Adani Group and Bidvest for its stake in MIAL as “valid, subsisting and binding.”

Adani Properties had in March entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) with Bid Services Division (Mauritius) – the Bidvest Group’s Mauritius-based arm – to buy its entire stake of 16.2 crore shares in MIAL for Rs 1,248 crore at Rs 77 per share. The long-stop date for the SPA, or the date by which the agreement must be executed, is September 30.

Since the agreement was at risk of being terminated, the Adani Group wanted the court to pass an injunction order restricting Bidvest from selling its shares to any party other than Adani Properties until this case is disposed. Vikram Nankani, the Adani Group’s counsel, on Tuesday informed the court that the date for remittance and transfer of shares between Bidvest and Adani Properties has been extended by mutual agreement to November 7. As a result, the HC disposed the Adani Group’s injunction motion against Bidvest.

Last month, an international arbitration court had given GVK, which currently holds 50.5% stake in the Mumbai airport and has the right-of-first-refusal on Bidvest’s stake in the MIAL, time till October 30 to complete the transaction and acquire Bidvest’s stake.

Nankani sought that the high court pass an order mandating that GVK give the Adani Group a notice 48 hours ahead of the transaction. The bench, headed by Justice AK Menon, did not entertain the plea. Apart from GVK and Bidvest Group, Airports Authority of India (AAI) holds 26% in MIAL and a 10% stake is with Airport Company of South Africa (ASCA).

MIAL, one of Asia’s busiest airports, handles close to 1,000 flight movements a day. The Adani Group in February won bids to run six other airports run by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). It has also reportedly offered around Rs 950 crore for its entire 10% stake in MIAL. Sources told FE that AAI has already foregone its right-of-first-refusal to buy stake in MIAL from either ASCA or Bidvest.