Multiplex on wheels: How these mobile movie theatres are taking Bollywood to India’s far flung towns

In the United States, for every one million people there are 117 multiplexes. (Image courtesy: PictureTime website)

Even though Indian cinema has come a long way in the last many decades, the country’s low-screen density has restricted a large section of masses from taking the best out of this. While countries such as China have benefitted from its growing film industry due to sheer width of distribution, India is struggling with just 10,000 screens amounting to merely four or five cinema theatres for every 1 million of population, Kulmeet Makkar, CEO, Film and Television Producers Guild of India told The Indian Express. This is a prime reason why Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal performed so well in China, he also said.

In China, the growth has been mainly recorded in the tier-2 and tier-3 cities, he said. In the United States, for every one million people there are 117 multiplexes, whereas India only has 12, official website of PictureTime, a mobile digital movie theatre, that recently partnered with Bollywood veteran Satish Kaushik for its Haryana operations.

Cinema on wheels

For India to emulate this, growth needs to come in smaller cities and towns across the country. However, a permanent structure that could cater to a small audience isn’t sustainable in these smaller cities, he added. This is where the concept of cinema on wheels comes into picture, he also said.

Image courtesy: PictureTime website

As the Cinematograph Act only recognises the categories of multiplexes, single screens and touring talkies or video-on-wheels, mobile movie theatre is a new territory of cinema exhibition, PictureTime founder and CEO Sushil Chaudhary told The Indian Express.

The concept works through a small truck that travels across the country with the entire paraphernalia that is needed in the operations. It just takes a few hours to erect a DigiPlex that can easily accommodate 150 people. The Air-conditioned ambience that provides comfortable seating and neon signage for exits comes along with power back up, and the platform uses IOT enabled latest technology to project movies, according to PictureTime website.

Image courtesy: PictureTime website

Similar to PictureTime, UFO Moviez is also providing entertainment on wheels across the country through its Caravan Talkies. Through this company, the movies are reaching on wheels to villagers for free

‘Sanju’ has been the latest blockbuster for PictureTime that it showed in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur, Lakhanpur and Bilha recently.