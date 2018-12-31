Mukesh Ambani’s wealth: Twice of India’s gold reserves, six months oil supply; here’s what it can buy

Mukesh Ambani’s wealth is close to 1.6% to India’s GDP .

Have you ever wondered how rich is Mukesh Ambani? Sure, he has a net worth of $44.3 billion, or well above Rs 3 lakh crore, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. But what all can Mukesh Ambani — richest Asian and 12th richest billionaire in the world — buy with his personal wealth? We take a look.

Mukesh Ambani’s wealth is enough to buy 10,76,180.30 kilogram, or 1,076 tonne of gold, the Bloomberg index shows. The amount is almost the double of India’s gold reserve, which is at 560 tonne.

Mukesh Ambani, whose Reliance Industries is the world’s biggest crude oil refiner, has enough money to buy six months’ worth of the entire India’s crude oil consumption. His wealth can purchase 82.60 crore barrels of crude oil barrels. For perspective, India consumes around 46 lakh barrels of oil per day, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). The daily world consumption is 9.30 crore barrels per day, with the US being the topmost consumer.

His wealth is almost 0.229% of the GDP of the United States. GDP is the foremost indicator of a country’s economic size. In the year 2017, India’s GDP was $2597 billion, according to Trading Economics. Mukesh Ambani’s wealth was close to 1.6% to India’s GDP, calculation shows.

Also, his wealth accounts to 0.9 per cent of the total wealth of 500 richest people in the world. It is also 722,471 times the median US household income.

Mukesh Ambani has around 40% equity stake in Reliance Industries — India’s largest business venture by profit, and among the largest companies by market value. Some speculate his private residence Antilia to be valued at around Rs 14,000 crore, or about $2 billion.