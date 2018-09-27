Mukesh Ambani’s textile punch: Reliance’s innovative fabric R|Elan made from used plastic bottles, fibre

Reliance Industries’ new-age fabric R|Elan GreenGold has one of the lowest carbon footprints globally.

Mukesh Ambani’s textile punch: In what could provide a major fillip to Reliance Industries’ new-age fabric R|Elan, billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has partnered with Vardhman Textiles, to produce innovative fabric including R|Elan GreenGold– manufactured by recycling used PET bottles, and used in trousers and denim. R|Elan GreenGold has one of the lowest carbon footprints globally due to its eco-friendly manufacturing attributes such as using bio-fuels instead of fossil fuels and a zero easte concept– where all the material is either used in process, or sold in market, according to the company’s website. Interestingly, maximum water is re-cycled, and all the water is used in manufacturing and horticulture.

According to Reliance Industries’ press release, the innovative high-quality fabric collection will straddle across the performance and sustainable themes in formals, casuals and other women wear segments. “R|Elan technical team will provide the technical knowhow, specifications and parameters to ensure the best quality fabric is produced,” said the firm.

The innovative range under R|Elan includes R|Elan Kooltex, which will be used in making active wear apparels, R|Elan FreeFlow – used in manufacturing sarees and dress material, R|Elan SuperSoft – used in shirting, R|Elan GreenGold – made of greenest fibres in the world, manufactured by recycling used PET bottles, and used in trousers and denim and R|Elan SuperBlack – used in suiting.

“We are proud to be associated with the leading player Vardhman for R|Elan. We will work together to ensure the consumer’s growing demand for high-quality performance and sustainable apparel are met with R|Elan. This partnership further emphasises our focus on creating opportunities for entire textile value chain, including brands and apparel manufactures,” Gunjan Sharma, CMO – Polyester Division, RIL said. As a part of this engagement, RIL’s R | Elan technical team will work closely with Vardhman to develop a variety of new manufacturing processes to manufacture specially engineered R|Elan fabrics, RIL said in its release.

For Reliance Industries, R | Elan is a portfolio of innovative fabrics with presence in segments like activewear, denim, ethnic & western wear – both formals and casuals. RIL has partnered with more than 30 players that are equipped to produce new-age fabrics using R|Elan technologies. Interestingly, in the total Rs 2-2.5 lakh crore apparel industry, active wear segment has 10-15% or Rs 2,500 crore market share, while ethnic wear and sarees, the largest apparel sub-segment, commands Rs 60,000 crore share. The denim segment is worth Rs 20,000 crore.