Mukesh Ambani’s telecom punch: Jio phone subscribers may top 5 crore mark by December; says report

In what could intensify the competition in the telecom industry even further, billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led telco is expected to garner up to 5 crore Jio phone users by December-19, according to a report. According to Motilal Oswal, out of the total 450 million to 500 million (45-50 crore) feature phone subscribers, Jiophone subscribers are estimated to jump to 50 million (5 crore) by Dec'19 implying a 10% market share. This is indicative of the high growth opportunity, the report added. "The company's focus on chasing feature phone subscriber growth has led to low ARPU plans, which we believe may continue. However, the slowing monthly smartphone subscriber adds run-rate may provide opportunity for selective ARPU accretion in 2-3 quarters once Vodafone Idea, too, stabilizes its network," Motilal Oswal said in the report. Notably, Reliance Jio remains the only telco to add active subscribers in the month of February-19. The active subscriber base for the industry stood flat on month at 1,023 million in Feb'19. "RJio continued registering strong active subscriber growth, with 9.3m adds (gaining a healthy 90bp market share). Bharti/Vodafone Idea lost 3.2m active subscribers, potentially on account of the implementation of the minimum APRU plans – their market share contracted by 30bp/70bp MoM," noted Motilal Oswal. Taking stock of the numbers, the research firm says that Reliance Jio's strong gains can be attributed to the series of Jiophone offtake. Bharti and Vodafone Idea are potentially witnessing the impact of the rollout of minimum recharge plans on a pan-India basis, it added. RJio accounted for the lion's share (78%) of incremental mobile broadband adds by the top three players. Bharti gained ~18% share, while Vodafone Idea accounted for a meager 4%, said the firm. In the latest quarter, Reliance Jio's growth momentum slowed relative to the last 3-4 quarters on account of slower subscriber adds (yet estimated to be the only player growing subscribers) and lower ARPUs.