Mukesh Ambani’s RIL world’s 6th fastest growing retailer; beats Jeff Bezos’ Amazon, Nike

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail operates only in India while the US based superstore behemoth Walmart is operational in 29 countries. (Image: Reuters)

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd has set another record by ranking as the sixth fastest growing retail company in the world on a list released by Deloitte, beating global giants such as Amazon, GS Retail, Nike and others. American grocery firm Albertsons Companies topped the list, followed by Chinese retailer Vipshop.

RIL has also featured among the top 100 ‘global retailing powers’ — a list of 250 large global retail companies. RIL ranks 94 on global retailing powers list, outranking 156 global giants, including the likes of Metro Inc, Staples, Next and others. US-based Walmart tops the global retailing powers list.

Also read: Vedanta shares jump 5%; emerge biggest Sensex gainer after firm denies reports of last minute bid for Essar Steel

The only Indian origin company to make it to both the lists — 50 fastest growing retail companies, and 250 global retailing powers, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail operates only in India while the US based superstore behemoth Walmart is operational in 29 countries. Another giant, Jeff Bezos’ Amazon, ranks fourth on the global retailing powers list and has operations in 14 countries.

Reliance retail reported a 44.8% CAGR for five fiscal years through 2012-2017. It more than doubled its retail revenue in FY2017. Reliance retail revenue stood at $10.65 billion for FY17 while the parent group recorded a $66.73 billion in revenue, the report said. Here are the five companies that outranked Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance in the list of fastest growing global retailers:

Albertsons Companies, Inc

An American grocery company, it is one of the largest food and drug retailers in America. The company owns brands such as ACME, Amigos, Randalls, Tom Thumbs and VONS, to name a few. Albertsons is operational only in America.

Vipshop Holdings Limited

Chinese retailer Vipshop operates e-commerce site VIP.com. Operating in non-store domain, the company recorded about 74% CAGR in retail revenue for FY 2012-2017. Vipstore operates only in China.

JD.com, Inc

Chinese non-store retailer JD, popularly known as Jingdong, is an ecommerce company which operates from Beijing. Operational only in its origin country, the company is major rival to Jack Ma’s Alibaba. The company is partly owned by Tencent. JD employs high technology and Artificial Intelligence for deliveries.

Wayfair, Inc

Wayfair is an American ecommerce website which sells home goods. The US based company operates in four countries including Canada, Germany, Ireland and United Kingdom. The firms sells products under brands such as Joss and Main, ALLMODERN and Birch Lane. It recorded a 51% CAGR in its retail revenue during FY 2012-17.

A101 Yeni Mağazacılık AS

The Turkish company which operates a discount store operates only in its origin country. It recorded a retail revenue growth slightly above 46% for the FY 2012-2017.