RIL Q3 net profit beats estimate: Here’s what Mukesh Ambani has to say

RIL Q3 results: Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) reported Q3 beating street estimates. The oil-retail-to-telecom conglomerate reported 8.8% rise in net profit to Rs 10,251 crore as against Rs 9,423 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The company’s revenue also increased by 55.9% to Rs 171,336 crore as against Rs 102,500 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

In a Bloomberg poll, eight analysts estimated a consolidated revenue of Rs 1,40,000 crore for the quarter under review and a net profit of Rs 9,609 crore. In the same quarter a year back, RIL reported a net profit of Rs 9,423 crore and revenue of Rs 1,09,000 crore.

“In an oil price environment that witnessed heightened volatility through the quarter, RIL has delivered strong quarterly results on a consolidated basis. Competitive cost positions and integration benefits is core to our Oil to Chemicals (Refining and Petrochemicals) business, driving sustained performance even in challenging global business environment,” Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, RIL said in a statement.

