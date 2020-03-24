Mukesh Ambani’s RIL joins the fight against Covid-19

The company has also offered to set up special medical facilities to quarantine travellers from notified countries and suspected cases identified through contact tracing.

Reliance Industries (RIL) is strengthening its production capacity to produce one lakh face-masks per day and a large number of personal protective equipment (PPE) pieces, such as suits and garments, as part of its contribution in efforts to fight Covid-19 outbreak.

The company’s Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has set up a dedicated 100-bed centre at SevenHills Hospital, Mumbai, for patients who test positive for Covid-19. The fully funded facility by Reliance Foundation includes a negative pressure room that helps in preventing cross contamination and helps control infection. All beds are equipped with the required infrastructure, bio-medical equipment such as ventilators, pacemakers, dialysis machine and patient monitoring devices.

The company has also offered to set up special medical facilities to quarantine travellers from notified countries and suspected cases identified through contact tracing.

In collaboration with non-government organisations, Reliance Foundation will also provide free meals to people across various cities to offer necessary livelihood relief in the current crisis. RIL has built a fully equipped isolation facility in Lodhivali, Maharashtra, and handed it over to the district authorities.

Reliance Life Sciences is importing additional test kits and consumables for effective testing. Doctors and researchers, who are a part of Reliance Life Sciences, are also working towards finding a cure for Covid-19.