Reliance Jio threat: Vodafone Idea’s Rs 25,000 crore war chest may not be enough, says report

By: | Published: March 22, 2019 4:54 PM

Even as we continue to see intense competition in the telecom space spearheaded by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea’s latest rights issue for up to Rs 25,000 crore will not be enough to turn the firm self-sufficient, according to a report.

Mukesh Ambani, reliance jio, reliance jio number 1, Vodafone Idea, Airtel, airtel, vodafone idea, Reliance RetailInterestingly, even as Reliance Jio continues to make strong additions to its subscriber base, Vodafone idea has continued to lose active subscribers for almost nine consecutive months now.

Even as we continue to see intense competition in the telecom space spearheaded by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea’s latest rights issue for up to Rs 25,000 crore will not be enough to turn the firm self-sufficient, according to a report. Unlike Bharti’s fund raise, which will help it to deleverage the balance sheet significantly, Vodafone Idea’s estimated annual capex requirement and interest burden of over Rs 20,000 crore in FY21 may not be fulfilled even with an optimistic EBITDA of Rs 12,600 crore, noted a Motilal Oswal report. “Thus, without an ARPU increase, it may need another round of fund-raise to survive. This highlights Vodafone Idea’s desperate need for ARPU accretion over the next two years to survive without incremental funding, which could be seen as an advantage by competitors,” the research firm said in a report.

Also read: CLSA’s Chris Wood sees Modi returning to power; ‘double-overweight’ on Indian shares

Motilal Oswal notes that after taking into account the cash flow and capex requirements for telecom players and the current price plans offered, there is a huge opportunity in the space to increase average revenue per user (ARPU). “However, there is a huge gap between the product capability of VIL and RJio due to under investment in the former’s network. This could reduce over the next 12 months as VIL has aggressive capex plans to bridge the gap and provide robust 4G coverage,” noted the report. According to the report, once the network and price arbitrage is reduced, the incremental market share shift should be arrested, which may compel Reliance Jio to start taking price hikes.

Interestingly, even as Reliance Jio continues to make strong additions to its subscriber base, Vodafone idea has continued to lose active subscribers for almost nine consecutive months now. “Reliance Jio remained the only telco to add active subscribers; pace of addition, however, slowed to 6.3 million (+8.1 million in Dec-18) from the peak of ~10 million in 2QFY19 when the Jiophone was launched,” noted the report.

Voadone lost 6.2 million (-8.8m in Dec-18) active subscribers in Jan-19, with 50bp MoM market share contraction to 37.6%. “Vodafone is losing potentially due to (a) implementation of minimum APRU plans and (b) deteriorating network quality, possibly due to network integration issues,” the report noted. Motilal Oswal has a target stock price of Rs 40 per share on Vodafone Idea.Vodafone Idea shares closed at Rs 32.05 this afternoon. The target share price implies an upside of more than 25% from the current market price.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Reliance Jio threat: Vodafone Idea’s Rs 25,000 crore war chest may not be enough, says report
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition