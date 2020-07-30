Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Q1 net profit nearly triples to Rs 2,500 crore

Reliance Jio Infocomm’s fiscal first quarter net profit nearly tripled to Rs 2,520 crore as compared to Rs 891 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year, the company said in a statement.

