Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Q1 net profit nearly triples to Rs 2,500 crore

Global companies including Facebook, Google , Vista etc have so far picked nearly 33% stake in Mukesh Ambani ’s four-year-old telecom company.

Reliance Jio has been an investor magnet of late with RIL ’s telecom arm having secured Rs 152,055 crore to date from foreign investors. Global companies including Facebook, Google, Vista etc have so far picked nearly 33% stake in Mukesh Ambani’s four-year-old telecom company, helping Reliance Industries become net-debt free much before the target. Google and Facebook are the two biggest investors in Jio with them picking 7.73% and 9.99% stake respectively.

Reliance Jio Infocomm’s fiscal first quarter net profit nearly tripled to Rs 2,520 crore as compared to Rs 891 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year, the company said in a statement.

