Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio partners with Dineout: Check offer for Jio users

Users can select the discount coupon on the MyJio application .

Reliance Jio has partnered with restaurant aggregator Dineout to bring an exclusive deal for Jio users. While 50% flat discount is offered on restaurant bills in 17 cities, Reliance Jio users can get extra Rs 100 off on first booking fees on the Dineout platform, the telecom subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd announced in a statement. The offer, which coincides with Great Indian Restaurant Festival, will be applicable for one month from 1 August- 1 September 2019. “Users of Dineout are generally charged a booking fee while making reservations on the platform,” the company said. However, with the Jio offer, the customers can evade booking charges.

How to avail the discount?

Users can select the coupon on the MyJio application, in the coupon section. In case a user does not have MyJio app, they can also access coupons by downloading the app. The coupon can be used for bookings made on over 8000 restaurants in 17 Indian cities which include Delhi and NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Goa, Jaipur, Lucknow, Surat, Kochi and Indore, among others. The food festival was launched in 2017 and has been driven by lucrative offers like flat 50% off, cashbacks, bank offers, and partner offers.

Also Read: Mukesh Ambani firm beaten by Kishore Biyani co in this top 100 list; Jack Ma’s Alibaba leads the pack

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio recently released its Q1 results and the Mukesh Ambani-led company said that the telecom business along with Reliance’s retail business has spelt success for the RIL, offsetting the weak performance witnessed in petrochemical business. The RIL chairman has also been building a retail front with acquisitions like British toymaker Hamleys and its retail business is growing faster than the rival companies, Reliance announced.

Reliance Retail has also featured in Euromonitor International’s list of Asia’s top 100 retailers. Grabbing a spot along with retail giants like Jeff Bezos’ Amazon, Walmart, Jack Ma’s Alibaba, Mukesh Ambani is also one of the leading companies among Indian retailers.