Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio only telecom to add users in August; Voda-Idea, Airtel lose

Mukesh Ambani’s three-year-old firm Jio added over 84 lakh new users.

RIL’s telecom arm Reliance Jio is the only operator whose user base expanded in August 2019 while rivals including Vodafone-Idea and Sunil Bharti Mittal’s Airtel continued to lose subscribers. According to the latest data from telecom watchdog TRA, Vodafone-Idea lost over 49 lakh subscribers and Bharti Airtel’s base shrunk by over 5 lakh users. On the other hand, Mukesh Ambani’s three-year-old firm Jio added over 84 lakh new users. However, the telecom operator is yet behind Vodafone-Idea in the wireless segment and according to the same TRAI data, Jio has about 29.74% of the market share while Vodafone-Idea has 32.03% share with over 37 crore subscribers in the wireless segment.

Overall, total telephone subscribers increased by 0.21% as compared to July. The number is inclusive of wireless and wireline subscribers. Further, “4.86 million subscribers submitted their requests for Mobile Number Portability (MNP). With this, the cumulative MNP requests increased from 447.41 million at the end of July 2019 to 452.26 million at the end of August 2019,” TRAI said in a statement. Subscriptions for the wireless segment declined in five states viz Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Orissa and Gujarat. “Out of the total 22 service areas,

five service areas showed negative growth in their wireless subscribers. Mumbai service area showed maximum growth of 0.89% and Orissa service area showed the maximum decline (1.24%) in their wireless subscriber during the month,” TRAI added.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio recently ended free outgoing voice calls for its prepaid and postpaid mobile phone users. Announcing the decision a fortnight earlier, Jio said that it will charge an interconnect fees from Jio mobile phone users for calls made to non-Jio mobile phones. Reliance Jio said that the step has taken in order to recover the interconnect usage charges. The company pays IUC to other operators for every outgoing mobile phone call. Jio also said that it had to bear Rs 13,500 crore payment made to rivals such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea since voice calls on its network are free.