Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio India’s 2nd most popular brand; this US company is no 1

Mukesh Ambani's telecom company Reliance Jio is the second most popular brand in India but is beaten by the globally used search engine Google, a recent survey says. In the previous year's survey, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio stood at 3rd position and was left behind by both Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google and Jeff Bezos' Amazon. Also, Bharti Airtel, one of the chief competitors of Reliance Jio in India, stood at eighth position. All of the top ten spot grabbers on the list belong to technology category, with the likes of Paytm, Samsung, and Amazon included, 2019 survey by Ipsos said. Speaking on homegrown brands, Vivek Gupta, Managing Director (Business Head, Mumbai), Ipsos India, said that it is difficult for local brands to obtain and retain a top 10 ranking. "Jio, a homegrown brand has shown resilience and has moved up a notch in the ranking. While brand relevance is important, it is difficult to hold on – influence is hard to get and easy to lose," Vivek Gupta added. Top 10 most popular brands Other than Google and Reliance Jio who bagged the first and the second spot respectively, the list also features Vijay Shekhar Sharma founded digital payment platform Paytm as the third winner. Following it is Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook and Jeff Bezos' e-commerce behemoth Amazon. Also, "The top 5 spots in the survey have been taken by a mix of global brands as well as local (native) brands - homegrown mobile service provider to handset marketer, Jio, and the digital wallet to e-commerce company PayTM," Ipsos survey said. Four out of ten popular brands are homegrown - Reliance Jio, Airtel, Paytm and Flipkart. Flipkart, which overshone Apple iPhone, grabbed the ninth spot. Apple's iPhone was also outranked by South Korean mobile and tech giant Samsung which was on the sixth spot on the Ipsos survey. Bill Gates' Microsoft was spotted at seventh position. Previously, in another survey, Bharti Airtel had outshone Reliance Jio as India's most popular telecom company, according to TRA Research's recent survey on India's most influential brands. Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are currently in neck-to-neck competition to emerge as India's second most subscribed telecom company.