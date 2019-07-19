Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio clocks in Rs 891 crore net profit

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries, has posted a net profit of Rs 891 crore, a single-digit increase by over 6% compared to the last corresponding period, the company announced in a statement. Reliance Jio’s Q1 revenue stands at Rs 11,679 crore. The company has also posted an EBITDA margin at 40.1% against 39% on a quarterly basis. Reliance Jio’s EBITDA is at Rs 4,686 crore.

The subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani’s RIL is also generating Average revenue per user at Rs 122 and it has also expanded its subscriber base to over 33 crore.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has dethroned Sunil Mittal’s Bharti Airtel as the second-largest telecom operator in India, according to TRAI’s data. Reliance Jio now has over 33 crore subscribers and 27.80% market share of the domestic telecom market for the month of May. The comparatively new entrant in the Indian telecom industry disrupted data consumption in the country with highly competitive prices.

