Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio added more telecom subscribers than Airtel and Idea combined in February

The telecom industry continues feel the pressure of increased competition from Mukesh Ambani’s new entrant, as Reliance Jio added 87.4 lakh new subscribers in February as compared to Airtel and Idea’s combined 85.7 lakh subscribers. Interestingly, Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel has seen a rapid increase in the subscriber base, adding 42 lakh new subscribers in February-18, as against 15 lakh in January. Idea Cellular added 44 lakh subscribers as against 11 lakh customers in the previous month.

Vodafone too has seen a robust increase, adding 33 lakh subscribers as against 13 lakh in January, data from TRAI showed. Total number of telephone subscribers saw a 0.41% growth in the month to 1179.83 million. “The urban subscription declined from 672.54 million at the end of Jan-18 to 669.63 million at the end of Feb-18, however the rural subscription increased from 502.47 million to 510.20 million during the same period,” TRAI said in its report.

As on 28th February, 2018, Bharti Airtel has 25.6% wireless market share, while Reliance Jio had 15.3%. In the same period, Reliance Communication lost 1.14 crore subscribers in February. The top five wired broadband service providers were BSNL at 9.30 million, Bharti Airtel at 2.17 million, Atria Convergence Technologies (1.30 million), MTNL (0.88 million) and Hathway Cable & Datacom (0.75 million), TRAI said in the report. According to the release, the top five Wireless Broadband Service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm at 177.13 million, Bharti Airtel with 78.07 million subscribers, Vodafone (55.54 million), Idea Cellular (38.52 million) and BSNL (11.71 million).

According to a recent report by Institute for Competitiveness (IFC), Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio’s disruptive entry into the telecom industry has led to at least Rs 60,000 crore in annual savings for the Indian consumers. The report finds that there has been an unprecedented upsurge in data consumption in the country. “Merely by reducing data prices even the most conservative estimates show that due to Jio’s entry the annual financial savings to the consumer has been to the tune of Rs 60,000 crores,” the report noted.