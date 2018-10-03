Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries responds to rumours on buying Hathway Cable; here’s what it says

​​​
Reliance Industries on Wednesday clarified that it is "unable to comment on media speculation and rumors".

Published: October 3, 2018
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries on Wednesday clarified that it is “unable to comment on media speculation and rumors” on acquiring Digital cable TV and broadband services provider Hathway Cable. Responding to a stock exchange’s query, RIL said it will continue to make disclosures in compliance with the company’s agreements with the stock exchanges. “We are unable to comment on media speculation and rumors and it would be inappropriate on our part to do so,” RIL said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

