  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mukesh Ambani’s promise fulfilled: RIL becomes net debt free thanks to Jio stake sale, rights issue

By: |
Updated: Jun 19, 2020 9:50 AM

Mukesh Ambani’s RIL has become net debt free after the company raised money by multiple stake sales of its telecom arms Jio and Reliance Industries Ltd.’s rights issue.

RIL, Mukesh Ambani, RIL net debt freeThe company owed Rs 161,035 crore, as on 31st March 2020.

Mukesh Ambani’s RIL has become net debt free after the company raised money by multiple stake sales of its telecom arms Jio and Reliance Industries Ltd.’s rights issue, much before the March 2021 deadline of becoming net debt free. “Today I am both delighted and humbled to announce that we have fulfilled our promise to the shareholders by making Reliance net debt-free much before our original schedule of 31st March 2021,” RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani said in a statement on Friday. The company owed Rs 161,035 crore, as on 31st March 2020 and Jio alone raised Rs 115,693.95 crore in 58 days with companies such as Facebook investing in it.

Reliance Jio has been on a roll lately with many global companies announcing investments in India’s biggest telecom company by subscribers. Other than Mark Zuckerberg-founded Facebook, Silver Lake Partners, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, TPG, PIF, L Catterton also announced investments in Jio. “The combined capital raised has no precedence globally in such a short time. Both of these are also unprecedented in Indian corporate history and have set new benchmarks,” RIL said.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Mukesh Ambanis promise fulfilled RIL becomes net debt free thanks to Jio stake sale rights issue
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Sudden rise in deposits due to higher govt borrowing: Ind-Ra report
2With Saudi’s PIF, Jio closes 11th deal to raise Rs 1.15L crore
3IKEA launches design tech platform to transform spaces