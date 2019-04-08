Mukesh Ambani’s plastic punch: Fabric made of PET bottles; RIL, Raymond join hands for green fibre

The fabric is made by recycling PET bottles from landfills. Representative Image.

Reliance Industries’ innovative plastic made fibre called R|Elan GreenGold has found another partner. Raymond recently announced its collaboration with Mukesh Ambani’s RIL for a fabric made from waste plastic bottles. Made by employing Reliance Industry technology, the fabric called Ecovera is being promoted as the greenest fibre in the world by the company.

“R|Elan GreenGold is made by recycling post-consumer waste PET bottles, using biofuels and energy-efficient processes”, Raymond said. With this, the company looks to reclaim 1 million PET bottles from landfills, it added. The company is expecting to launch the fabric in 1500 stores spread across 700 cities in India.

“In our endeavour to create eco-friendly, sustainable fabrics, R|Elan GreenGold is a perfect choice to produce fabrics that have multiple qualities with superior handle and lustre. The use of R|Elan GreenGold is also a step towards achieving our goal of making our organisation sustainable and environment-friendly,” said Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, President, Textiles, Raymond Ltd.

Speaking on the collaboration with Raymond, RIL Polyester Business CMO said that it has provided an opportunity to RIL to do their bit for the environment. “R|Elan GreenGold enables and equips Raymond to create an innovative and fashionable fabric with an added dose of sustainability,” Gunjan Sharma, CMO, Polyester division, RIL textiles added.

This is not the first time that Reliance Industries’ R|Elan fibre is making to the market. Previously, RIL had also partnered with Vardhman Textiles to produce the fibre which was to be used in woollen textiles.

R|Elan are innovative fabrics that are present in segments such as activewear (Kooltex), denim, ethnic (FreeFlow) & western wear (SuperSoft)– both formals and casuals. Also, RIL had reportedly partnered with 30 textile players who are equipped to produce the fabric using R|Elan technologies, Financial Express Online had earlier reported.

Reliance had started its textile business with Vimal brand. Based in Naroda, Vimal is also the first major retail chain in the country, according to the Reliance Industries’ website.