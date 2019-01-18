Mukesh Ambani’s novel e-commerce plan: How RIL will use Jio to bring 12 lakh shopkeepers online

By: | Published: January 18, 2019 6:12 PM

With an aim to boost the small traders, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Friday that the company plans to launch a commerce platform for 12 lakh small retailers and shopkeepers in Gujarat.

Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, has made a prediction for India: Every new generation of Indians will live a better and more fulfilling life than those before.Reliance Retail has over 9,000 stores across the country.

With an aim to boost the small traders, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Friday that the company plans to launch a commerce platform for 12 lakh small retailers and shopkeepers in Gujarat. Since Jio’s network is now completely 5G ready, the telecom arm and the retail division will launch a new commerce platform to connect small retailers and shopkeepers with customers, the richest man in India also said at the 9th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

Mukesh Ambani had last talked about leveraging the Jio network for launching some sort of e-commerce venture. Reliance Retail has over 9,000 stores across the country.

Also read: Share Market highlights: Sensex ends 13 points higher, Nifty above 10,850; RIL, Kotak Mahindra Bank shares gain

Earlier at the event, he had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead a movement against ‘data colonisation’ on the same lines as Mahatma Gandhi piloted a struggle against political colonisation.

The local data must be owned by Indians and not “by corporates, specially global corporations,” the billionaire businessman had said.

“Honorable Prime Minister, am sure you will make this one of the principal goals of your digital India mission”, he had also said while adding that the world has now recognised that PM Modi is a “man of action.”

Meanwhile on Thursday, Reliance industries became the first Indian firm to post Rs 10,000 crore quarterly revenue. The company reported 8.8% rise in net profit to Rs 10,251 crore as against Rs 9,423 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company’s revenue also increased by 55.9% to Rs 171,336 crore as against Rs 102,500 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Mukesh Ambani’s novel e-commerce plan: How RIL will use Jio to bring 12 lakh shopkeepers online
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition