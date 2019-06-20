Mukesh Ambani’s next headache is 5G: $84 billion dilemma vexing Jio, Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel

After racking up $59 billion of net debt to survive a brutal war in the world\u2019s second-biggest phone-services market, some of India\u2019s billionaires are bracing for more as their next battle looms: 5G. India seeks to raise\u00a0$84 billion\u00a0this year from a sale of airwaves - most of it for the new technology tipped to revolutionize connectivity. That\u2019s posing a conundrum for the carriers controlled by tycoons including Mukesh Ambani, Asia\u2019s wealthiest man. Investment would mean more borrowings, but the reward could be revenue streams never seen before. Operators may soon decide how much more pain they can endure for a high-speed wireless network that can offer better user experience in streaming, gaming and entertainment in a market where Netflix Inc. to Amazon.com Inc. are making inroads. With applications ranging from manufacturing to education and health care, 5G could be the catalyst for India\u2019s digital economy that has the potential to reach $1 trillion by 2025, according to a\u00a0report\u00a0by Deloitte. \u2018Competitive Parity\u2019 \u201cAny player missing on the 5G service offering is likely to see erosion of market share,\u201d said Alok Shende, a Mumbai-based principal analyst for telecom at Ascentius Insights. \u201cThere\u2019s all the more case for maintaining competitive parity to remain in the game. Offering a forward path to customers is important.\u201d Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Vodafone Idea Ltd., the two biggest carriers, didn\u2019t respond to request for comments on their 5G plans, while Ambani\u2019s Reliance Industries Ltd. said it won\u2019t comment on the spectrum auction. While 5G offers\u00a0potential\u00a0in augmented reality, virtual reality, connected cars, autonomous drones, smart homes and cities, the real promise for a country like India lies in rural areas, said Prashant Singhal, global head of telecommunications at Ernst & Young. The technology could address some of the basic challenges due to lack of infrastructure in health care and education. For instance, an experienced surgeon in a major urban hospital can advise an in-theatre doctor in a small town to perform surgery over a real-time 5G connection or a holographic image of a teacher could be beamed to a classroom in a village, he said. Most of Asia\u2019s largest wireless carriers are in the process testing 5G networks, with plans to introduce them commercially in 2020. World\u2019s First South Korea\u2019s SK Telecom Co. unveiled its 5G network for public use in April, calling it the world\u2019s first such full commercial roll out. China\u00a0issued 5G licenses to its three main operators earlier this month, raising the prospect of services starting as early as this year. India plans to deploy its own next year. The immediate challenge in India would be the investment needed for the network, which the\u00a0Telecom Regulatory Authority of India\u00a0estimates could be as much as $70 billion. That amount will further dent the finances of operators that are in the midst of efforts to pare debt piled over the past decade.