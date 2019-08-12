Mukesh Ambani’s mega deal: Saudi Aramco to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in RIL joint venture

Saudi Aramco will supply oil on long term basis to Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani also said at the RIL’s 42nd AGM being held in Mumbai.

Reliance Industries Ltd is set to sign a mega deal with Saudi oil giant Saudi Aramco buying 20% equity stake in a new joint venture with RIL at an enterprise valuation of $75 billion, Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said on Monday. A 20% stake in RIL’s new JV at an enterprise valuation of $75 billion translates into roughly over Rs 1 lakh crore. Saudi Aramco will supply oil on long term basis to Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani also said at the RIL’s 42nd AGM being held in Mumbai.

Saudi Aramco will supply 500,000 barrels per day or 25 million tonnes per annum, of crude oil to Reliance’s twin refineries at Jamnagar in Gujarat. A 50 per cent stake has been taken in a planned $60 billion mega refinery-cum-petrochemical complex in Maharashtra by state-owned oil companies by the Saudi national oil company, along with its partner UAE’s Abu Dabhi National Oil Co (ADNOC).