Mukesh Ambani’s latest digital punch: After mobile, Jio to propel India’s fixed-line broadband growth

Even as we continue to witness large-scale disruption in the telecom space post Reliance Jio’s entry, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani upped the ante, and said that Jio is determined to move India to among the top 3 in fixed-line broadband, too. Taking note of India’s rapid progress in Mukesh Ambani noted that India has now become a world-leader in wireless broadband technology adoption. “In just 24 months, India has taken a leadership position from being 155th in wireless broadband technology adoption – and the impact of this unprecedented growth can be seen across all digital domains,” Mukesh Ambani said during his address in the 24th MobiCom conference held this morning.

Sharing his ambitious vision for Reliance Jio, Mukesh Ambani said that the telecom firm has been conceived not as a business, but as a digital movement. “It is on a mission of making Digital Life a reality for 1.3 billion Indians. While India has pole-vaulted into global leadership in the mobile broadband space… we still lag behind in fixed-line broadband,” he said, adding that Jio is determined to move India to among the top 3 in fixed-line broadband. Currently, India is ranked at the 134th position in fixed broadband. In his address, Mukesh Ambani said that India is well positioned to become one among the three richest countries in the world.

Pressing the need to tap the full potential of the fourth industrial revolution of algorithms, big data, artificial intelligence, the leading businessman said, “I can say with full confidence that India has a chance of not just participating in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, but also leading it.” Ambani, once again, reiterated that by using the new-age disruptions, India will become one of the three richest countries in the world.

“India’s digital transformation is unmatched and unprecedented,” Mukesh Ambani said, adding that mobile computing as a catalyst is driving massive data consumption — and this has given “young Indians a fertile ground for disruptive ideas”.