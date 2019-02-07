Mukesh Ambani’s Jio plan for Bengal: Says state will lead Fourth Industrial Revolution; here’s how

Mukesh Ambani said that they are achieving the ambitious plan to cover 100% of Bengal’s population under Jio’s network. (Image: Reuters)

Addressing Bengal Global Business Summit of 2019 in Kolkata, Mukesh Ambani revealed his future plans for the state saying that Reliance Jio will pump in an additional Rs 10,000 crore. Stating that Bengal could be a leader to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Reliance Jio will continue to provide infrastructural help to it as well as India. Here’s all that Jio has committed to Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal:

Taking its Rs. 28,000 crore worth of investment forward, Mukesh Ambani said in his speech that the plan of investing additional Rs 10,000 crore is already under implementation. With this, the digital space in this state will see Jio as the largest investor, he added.

Mukesh Ambani also said that they are achieving their ambitious plan to cover 100% of Bengal’s population under Jio’s network at a rapid rate. It is hoped that this will be fulfilled in the current year.

In its bid to transform every Bengali home into a ‘smart home’, the company had undertaken Jio’s Gigafiber project. It will connect Bengal with optic fibre. Mukesh Ambani said that their aim “to bring superior digital services to every home has progressed well.”

The telecom owner also said that the company supports local businesses as it procures “4,000 Metric Tonnes of agricultural produce, in addition to 2.5 million garments annually.” It also plans to introduce direct and indirect jobs for 50,000 people as it is eyeing investments worth Rs 5,000 crore in the logistics sector. He believes that with this, the state will become the logistics hub of the east.

Also, the warehouses operated by the company have been promised to increase manifold in the next 24 months, Mukesh Ambani said in his speech. The company further aims to launch a new commerce platform for the benefit of consumers, retailers and producers alike.

Setting up of Jio Points are also in order “as a direct distribution channel in deep rural markets, to cater to the growing rural market and each and every village in West Bengal,” he added. Along with this, the company has been allotted land for a Data Centre project in Kolkata.

Mukesh Ambani also informed that the proposal for setting up “Satyendra Nath Bose Chair Professor” in the Department of Physics at the University of Calcutta has been approved and it will be done this year.

Since attending the Bengal Business Summit for the first time in 2016, Mukesh Ambani claims to have made a tremendous contribution to the state.