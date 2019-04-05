Mukesh Ambani’s Jio and sarkari BSNL only telcos to add users; Airtel, Voda-Idea, Tata lose

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio net boarded 2.79 crore subscribers in the quarter ending 31 December.

Reliance Jio is the only private telecom operator in the country, along with PSU BSNL, to have added subscribers in the Oct-Dec 2018 quarter, while all the other biggies such as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Tata Telecom lost users, official data showed. In the preceding July-Sept quarter, Reliance Jio was the only telecom company to have recorded a positive growth in subscriber base.

“In term of net addition, only Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd and BSNL became the gainer with net addition of 27.87 million and 1.12 million telephone subscribers respectively during the QE Dec-18. All other access service providers showed negative growth in their telephone subscriber base during the quarter,” TRAI said in its quarterly Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicator Report released on Thursday.

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio net boarded 2.79 crore subscribers in the quarter ending 31 December, expanding its user base by 11%, the largest for any teleco. On the other hand, Vodafone Idea lost 1.62 crore subscribers and Bharti Airtel lost 32.2 lakh users, shrinking their user bases by 3.72% and 0.93%, respectively.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea also lost subscribers during Jul-Sep 2018 period. While Bharti lost 10 lakh subscribers in the July-Sept quarter, Vodafone and Idea collectively lost over 80 lakh users in the same period, before their merger.

Continuing with its winning streak from previous September quarter, Reliance Jio also topped the chart in mopping up the highest AGR (adjusted gross revenue) for Oct-Dec 2018 period. Beating rival telecom operators Vodafone Idea, Airtel and others, Jio’s AGR in Oct-Dec jumped to about Rs 9,500 crore, up 14.63% from the preceding quarter.

Vodafone Idea, following the merger of the two telcos, has the largest subscriber base at over 41.9 crore, followed by Bharti Airtel, which has 34.7 crore users. Reliance Jio had 28 crore subscribers at the end of December 2018.

Telecom companies have become worse off in the last two quarters compared to their performance before. In the April-June 2018 quarter, Reliance Communications, MTNL, Tata Tele, Quadrant and Aircel witnessed negative growth in Mar-June, whereas later, others too joined in to show negative growth.