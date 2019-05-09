Mukesh Ambani’s British game: RIL acquires iconic toy chain Hamleys in first international retail foray

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries announced the acquisition of centuries-old British toy retailer Hamleys on Thursday. With this acquisition, the company has made its first foray into international retail space. "Reliance Brands limited, a subsidary of Reliance Industries, and C Banner International Holdings, a Hong Kong listed company, today signed a definitive agreement for Reliance Brands to acquire 100% shares of Hamleys Global Holdings limited, from C Banner International," the company said in a press release. Hamleys was founded in 1760. In 2015, China\u2019s C.banner International had acquired Hamleys in 100 million pound deal. The toy retailer already has 88 stores in India spread across 29 cities.