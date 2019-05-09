Mukesh Ambani’s British game: RIL acquires iconic toy chain Hamleys in first international retail foray

By: |
Published: May 9, 2019 9:07:44 PM

Hamleys already has 88 stores in India spread across 29 cities.

Hamleys, RelianceHamleys was founded in 1760. In 2015, China’s C.banner International had acquired Hamleys in 100 million pound deal.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries announced the acquisition of centuries-old British toy retailer Hamleys on Thursday. With this acquisition, the company has made its first foray into international retail space.

“Reliance Brands limited, a subsidary of Reliance Industries, and C Banner International Holdings, a Hong Kong listed company, today signed a definitive agreement for Reliance Brands to acquire 100% shares of Hamleys Global Holdings limited, from C Banner International,” the company said in a press release.

Hamleys was founded in 1760. In 2015, China’s C.banner International had acquired Hamleys in 100 million pound deal. The toy retailer already has 88 stores in India spread across 29 cities.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Mukesh Ambani’s British game: RIL acquires iconic toy chain Hamleys in first international retail foray
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition