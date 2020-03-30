Mukesh Ambani’s booster shot to fight coronavirus: RIL tops up PM-CARES fund by Rs 500 crore

Reliance has also taken other initiatives including a 100-bed hospital exclusively for Coronavirus patients, Image: Reuters

Days after Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) committed Rs 5 crore each to the relief funds of Maharashtra and Gujarat governments, the company on Monday announced a contribution of Rs 500 crore to the PM CARES Fund to support the country’s fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. “We are confident that India will conquer the coronavirus crisis sooner rather than later. The entire Reliance Industries Limited team is with the nation in this hour of crisis and will do everything to win this battle against Covid-19,” Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, RIL said in a statement. Apart from the monetary support, Reliance has also taken other initiatives including a 100-bed hospital exclusively for Coronavirus patients, one lakh masks daily for health workers and caregivers etc.

“RIL also continues its 24×7, multi-pronged, on-the-ground effort to do its bit to ensure the nation remains prepared, fed, supplied, safe, connected and motivated to fight and win against the unprecedented challenges brought upon by the Coronavirus pandemic,” the company said in a statement. The company is also distributing personal protective equipment daily for health workers and caregivers while its retail arm Reliance Retail is providing essential supplies daily “for millions of Indians via stores and home deliveries,” it said.

Reliance is among the top players of India Inc. supporting the government in restricting the outbreak. While Adani Foundation donated Rs 500 crore to the Fund, Tata Sons and Trusts pledged Rs 1,500 crore, metals and mining magnate Anil Agarwal also pledged Rs 100 crore. Others include JSW Group, Larsen & Toubro, TVS Motor Company, Anand Mahindra etc. So far, over 1,071 people in India have been infected from Coronavirus while death toll has climbed to 20, as per the government data.