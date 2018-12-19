Mukesh Ambani’s big prediction: Jio boss says Indians will have more fulfilling life; here’s how

Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, has made a prediction for India: Every new generation of Indians will live a better and more fulfilling life than those before.

Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, has made a prediction for India: Every new generation of Indians will live a better and more fulfilling life than those before. The MD and Chairman of Reliance Industries (RIL), who has fiercely advocated for the benefits of digital technology and the fourth industrial revolution, said that digital is the greatest friend of a democracy, which will help 1.3 billion Indians build a better future for themselves.

“The goal can’t be achieved by any one person or one enterprise or by any one Indian. All 1.3 billion Indians will have to work together, to realise this in the shortest possible time,” Mukesh Ambani said at the Republic Summit.

“During the first two revolutions (coal and oil), India languished on the fringes. It started playing catch-up in the computer-driven third industrial revolution. The fourth Industrial revolution is now upon us. It is marked by a fusion of technologies, joining the physical, the digital and biological world,” he added.

The boss of Reliance Jio, the newest entrant which disrupted the telecom market with dirt cheap data and calling services, said that digital technologies have empowered the public. Now the public is not only a consumer but producer and owner of the media as well. “Look at social media, it’s very name connotes that it be society as a whole,” he said.

Mukesh Ambani said that digital technology will not only revolutionalise healthcare sector but education and agriculture too. There’s a scope for a digital green revolution, to usher in an evergreen revolution. He said that with the use of technology educational and healthcare services can penetrate the remotest locations of India.