Mukesh Ambani’s big Jio punch to conquer 1,100 cities: What Reliance Industries plans to do with Jio fiber

Reliance Big Jio plan: At Reliance Industries’ 41st AGM yesterday, Chairman Mukesh Ambani unveiled his mega plan for the ‘golden decade,’ and said that the size of his company will more than double by 2025. In a slew of announcements, Ambani unveiled his big Jio plan, with the launch of JioPhone2, JioGigaFiber and JioGigaTV. Mukesh Ambani also pointed to the unparalleled rise of his telecom upstart Reliance Jio.

“Since I last spoke, we have doubled our customer base to over 215 million now. 215 million customers within 22 months of start is a record that no technology company has been able to achieve anywhere in the world,” Mukesh Ambani noted, adding that the data usage has grown from 125 crore GBs per month to more than 240 crore GBs per month.

While this may seem enormous, Mukesh Ambani is eyeing market share from 1,100 Indian cities. After conquering the telecom space, Mukesh Ambani’s firm Reliance Industries is targeting the fixed-line broadband space in India. “Jio is determined to move India to among the top 5 in fixed-line broadband, too. Your company has already invested over Rs 250,000 crore for creating state-of-the-art digital infrastructure to provide mobile and broadband connectivity across the country, with the largest fiber footprint,” he said.

Ambani also revealed plans to conquer 1,100 cities. “We will now extend this fiber connectivity to homes, merchants, small and medium enterprises and large enterprises and simultaneously across 1,100 cities to offer the most advanced fiber-based broadband connectivity solutions,” Ambani said adding that the launch date for JioGigaFiber is 15th August 2018. RIL’s foray into the home broadband services segment is expected to be a major disruptor in the industry.

Explaining how exactly the JioGigaFiber works, Ambani said that JioGigaFiber will turn your home into a smart home. “Your home will have wall-to-wall Wi-Fi coverage. Every appliance, plug point and switch will become smart. You can have cameras giving you 24×7 security monitoring and alerts,” Akash Ambani explained.

With JioGigaFiber, RIL aims to transform content to ultra high-definition entertainment on large screen TVs, multi-party video conferencing from your living room, voice-activated virtual assistants and virtual reality gaming, and digital shopping. “So, this 15th of August, Jio welcomes you to celebrate the day of India’s Freedom by signing in for every Indian’s Digital Freedom,” Mukesh Ambani said.

“The death nail has come for the second round of the sectors ie the cable and direct-to-home companies, like Hathway, DEN Network, and may be for Dish TV as well in longer term, if not now. Ultimately you are giving super house in terms of connectivity and the transmission, where you have all types of facilities available — entertainment, video conferencing, connectivity, etc. This is truly capturing benefits that one can derive from the Digital India by complimenting Jio and retail,” SP Tulsian noted.