Mukesh Ambani turns 61: 10 interesting facts about Reliance boss you probably didn’t know

Mukesh Ambani is celebrating his 61ts birthday on Thursday. (Source: PTI)

India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani turned 61 on Thursday. One of the most powerful businessmen, not just in India but also the world, Mukesh Ambani’s net worth is 40.1 billion dollars, according to Forbes data released in March 2018. He is currently the CEO and chairman of Reliance Industries Limited which is ranked among the Fortune Global 500 with Ambani owning 44.7% stake, making him its largest shareholder.

Mukesh Ambani was born on April 19, 1957 in Aden, Yemen. After completing his graduation and gaining a degree in chemical engineering, he enrolled at Stanford University but dropped out a year later to help his father. Mukesh Ambani joined the company in 1981 and turned it into a profit-minting firm. He is the board member of several other groups such as Reliance Exploration and Production (chairman), Bank of America Corporation (director and member of the credit committee and the compensation & benefits committee), Council on Foreign Relation and the Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (president).

Here are 10 interesting facts about Mukesh Ambani you probably didn’t know:

1. Everyone knows about Mukesh Ambani’s connection with cricket as he owns Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians. But, during his school days, Mukesh Ambani used to play hockey and had also lost his interest in studies because of it.

2. Business tycoons Adi Godrej and Anand Mahindra were Mukesh Ambani’s school mates and are also his best friends.

3. Mukesh Ambani is a teetotaler and has never tasted the alcohol in his life. He is also a pure vegetarian.

4. Mukesh Ambani owns the world’s largest refinery. He had commissioned a refinery in Jamnagar, Gujarat and with an installed capacity 668000 barrels/day which has become world’s largest refinery.

5. He is also the proud owner of world’s most expensive residential property – Antilia located in South Mumbai. It has 27 stories and more than 600 staff members.

6. Mukesh Ambani is fond of cars and reportedly owns over 168 of them. This includes BMW 760LI which is completely bulletproof with an armour so strong that it can easily bear a bomb blast. The same car which is imported from Germany is used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also owns Mercedes-Maybach Benz S660 Guard, Aston Martin Rapide, Rolls Royce Phantom and Bentley Continental Flying Spur.

7. He is the only businessman in India with Z-category security.

8. Mukesh Ambani took India’s telecom sector by a storm when he launched Jio. It had reached 16 million subscribers within one month of the launch and started a revolution to disrupt the data consumption and sparked a price war in hyper-competitive telecom marketing ultimately benefiting the customers.

9. Mukesh Ambani earns an annual salary of Rs 15 crore, which has remained unchanged for the past nine years.

10. His company contributes almost 5% of the total tax revenue of India. In 2017, the company had assets of 110 billion USD.