Mukesh Ambani thanks US prez for this reason; says never thought this would happen in India

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

US President Donald Trump recently met the creme de la creme of the India Inc and RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani personally thanked the US President for setting a precedent in America which had ripple effects on India as well. “In India, we would have never imagined that Income Tax rates would come down… all of us in the business community are grateful,” Asia’s richest man said to the US President on his visit to the country. To his remark, Donald Trump replied that “they [Indian Government] followed us”. Earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a corporate tax cut for Indian companies to boost investment in the country.

Mukesh Ambani had earlier told Microsoft’s Satya Nadella that on his visit to India, President Trump will see a different India than what President Jimmy Carter or Bill Clinton saw when they visited the country. “We are having millions of people on the street with each of them having their personal experience on their phones. The network is strong enough and I can say that the mobile networks in India now are better or at par with anybody else in the world,” he said. During his conversation with US President Donald Trump as well, Mukesh Ambani talked about the telecom sector. Upon being asked by President Trump if he plans to bring 5G networks too, Mukesh Ambani said that he will.

RIL chairman also lauded Donald Trump for his “leadership skills”. The US President also met other industrialists such as Anand Mahindra of the Mahindra Group, Arcelor Mittal’s Lakshmi N. Mittal, and N. Chandrasekaran of Tata Sons.

Meanwhile, the US president said that the growth rate that the US has witnessed in the last few years will come to a halt if he does not get re-elected. He also said that the unemployment rate will also go up by 8-9%.