Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man, sells swanky Manhattan condo worth Rs 74.5 crore: Report

Constructed in 2009, the building blends modern amenities with history.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani has reportedly sold his Manhattan condo, which has been valued at $9 million. According to a report by the New York Post, the luxurious property is located in New York’s West Village. The fourth-floor condominium, with a floor area of 2,406 square feet, offers a beautiful view of Hudson River. Financial Express Online can’t independently confirm the development. Constructed in 2009, the swanky building blends modern amenities with history.

Key details include noise-proof windows, 10-foot-high ceilings, chef’s kitchen and herringbone hardwood floors. The residence known as Superior Ink has boasted an array of celebrity residents. The list of residents includes well-known designer Marc Jacobs, Hollywood star Hilary Swank among others. The luxurious property has two bedrooms, which has been converted from earlier three bedrooms along with 3½ baths.

The Mumbai home

The Reliance Chairman has been known for his penchant for opulent residences. His Mumbai home, which is a 27-storey skyscraper, has always been news for its uber-luxurious amenities. Known as Antilia, the Ambani residence has three helipads, 50-seat theater, nine high-speed elevators, snow room, a garage with capacity of 168 cars among other things.

First published on: 09-08-2023 at 12:10 IST

