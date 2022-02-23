Mukesh Ambani says these 20-30 companies can become as big as Reliance Industries in 10-20 years

“It took Reliance about 15 years to become a $1 billion company, 30 years to become a $10 billion company, 35 years to become a $ 100 billion company and 38 years to be a $200 billion company. I have no doubt that the next generation of Indian entrepreneurs will achieve this in half the time,” Mukesh Ambani said.

Reliance Industries Ltd’s Chairman Mukesh Ambani sees 20 to 30 Indian companies in green energy and tech space to grow as big as Reliance Industries, if not bigger, in the next decade or two, he said on Wednesday at an event. Asia’s richest person Mukesh Ambani said it took RIL 38 years to become a $200 billion company, but he sees next generation Indians to reach the same level in half the time.

“It took Reliance about 15 years to become a $1 billion company, 30 years to become a $10 billion company, 35 years to become a $ 100 billion company and 38 years to be a $200 billion company. I have no doubt that the next generation of Indian entrepreneurs will achieve this in half the time,” Ambani said. “What this also means is that India’s community of entrepreneurs will become broader and wealth creation will also become more inclusive. This will make India a more Equal Nation,” he added.

India can become world power by tapping green, clean energy

Mukesh Ambani for years called data the new oil, and with Reliance Jio, he created a digital revolution by making India one of the largest mobile data consumers in the world and mobile internet affordable for the masses, with plans available for as low as Rs 4 per GB. Of late, he has placed bets on renewable energy, committing a whopping Rs 75,000 crore in capital expenditure to develop solar and renewable energy equipment and infrastructure. He said he believes India can become a global power by tapping green and clean energy. This could be done by being self-sufficient or ‘Atmanirbhar’ in producing green energy and also becoming a large exporter of green energy.

“When wood was replaced with coal, Europe overtook India and China to emerge the world leader. Similarly, with the emergence of oil, the US and West Asia outgrew others. When India becomes not only self-sufficient in Green and Clean Energy, but also a large exporter, it will help India emerge as a global power,” he added.

Ambani said he foresees India to overtake the European Union as the world’s third largest economy by 2030-2032. “India has to address three challenges. One, India must increase energy output to drive double-digit GDP growth, and we have to do it at an affordable basis of the use of technology. Second, India must increase the share of Green and Clean Energy in this enhanced output. And third, India must achieve the goal of ‘Self-reliance or Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in pursuing the above two challenges,” he added.