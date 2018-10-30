Mukesh Ambani says India must prepare for this big revolution

By: | Published: October 30, 2018 1:02 PM

All Indians will have access to quantum computing on the cloud, and access to all the information on the planet

All Indians will have access to quantum computing on the cloud, and access to all the information on the planetAll Indians will have access to quantum computing on the cloud, and access to all the information on the planet, said Mukesh Ambani

India has lagged behind in the first and second industrial revolutions, caught up the pace with the third one but the fourth is “upon us”, said Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, and MD and Chairman of India’s biggest conglomerate Reliance Industries.

“…we need to prepare ourselves for a period of information and digital abundance. All Indians will have access to quantum computing on the cloud, and access to all the information on the planet. I am proud to say that, instead of a digital divide, India today is digitally united,” Ambani said at an event.

Pressing the need to tap the full potential of the fourth industrial revolution of algorithms, big data, artificial intelligence, the leading businessman said, “I can say with full confidence that India has a chance of not just participating in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, but also leading it.” Ambani, once again, reiterated that by using the new-age disruptions, India will become one of the three richest countries in the world.

“India’s digital transformation is unmatched and unprecedented.” RIL boss, who also owns one of the key telco players, Jio, said, adding, mobile computing as a catalyst is driving massive data consumption — and this has given “young Indians a fertile ground for disruptive ideas”.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke at length about the fourth industrial revolution. “India’s contribution towards the fourth industrial revolution will be one that will leave the world stunned”, the prime minister had said.

Remembering old days of running a business, Ambani explained how India of the 90s with a GDP $350 billion is different from the India of 2018 with a GDP of 3 trillion. I was busy in the world of energy and atoms, he said, not bits and bytes.

“It was an altogether different world then… the all-pervasive impact of mobile technologies was, at best, science-fiction,” he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Mukesh Ambani says India must prepare for this big revolution
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Infrastructure
Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition