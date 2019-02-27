Mukesh Ambani richest Indian in Hurun Global rich list, number of Indian billionaires falls

The ‘Loong Palace Hurun Global Rich List 2019’, which lists the richest individuals across the globe having a net worth of billion, reports that the number of individuals featured in the 2019 edition has decreased by 224 to 2,470 from 2,694 in 2018.

Weakening of the Indian rupee and poor performance of stock market has resulted in the number of Indian billionaires declining by one-third in the new global rich list for 2019 complied by the China-based Hurun Report.

It has been a difficult year for the world’s billionaires with total wealth decreasing by $950 billion, or 9%, to $9.6 trillion due to poor stock market performance and appreciating dollar.

The ‘Loong Palace Hurun Global Rich List 2019’, which lists the richest individuals across the globe having a net worth of $1 billion, reports that the number of individuals featured in the 2019 edition has decreased by 224 to 2,470 from 2,694 in 2018.

The cumulative wealth of 2,470 individuals featured in the list stood at $9.5 trillion, amounting to 12% of global GDP. New entrants in the list stand at 201, while 430 of those featured in 2018 didn’t make it to the present edition.

Beijing emerged as the hub of the rich and famous with 103 names hailing from the city while New York and Hong Kong accounted for 92 and 69 names, respectively.

Rupert Hoogewerf, chairman and chief researcher, Hurun Report, said: “Poor stock market performances and an appreciating dollar were the main reasons for this year’s record drop in billionaires. Despite the strong dollar, the US added only 13 billionaires, but made it harder for the rest of the world to make the cut.” He added that the speed of wealth creation is picking up with globalisation.

Jeff Bezos of Amazon retains the top spot in list with his personal wealth up a staggering $24 bn to $147 bn. Bezos has created $100 bn of wealth in three years, earning the equivalent of ‘a Bill Gates’ in just three years, the report adds.

Bill Gates, up by one place to second place on the list with $96 bn, up $6 bn, or 7%, while Warren Buffett is seen down by a spot to third with a $14 bn or 14% decrease in his wealth.

Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries broke into the top ten in the world for the first time after a $9 bn, or 20%, surge in his wealth to $54 bn. The only Asian in the top ten, Ambani’s wealth is based on telecom, retail and energy, and bucked the poor stock market trend in India in the last year.

India has 20% of the world population, yet makes up only 4% of the world’s known billionaires, said Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and chief researcher, Hurun Report India.

NgIndia may have gained 32 billionaires last year, but this year lost 28. Since 2012, this is for the first time that India has slipped to the fifth rank in the ‘Global Rich List’. Hope to see a revival after the elections, which could bring in a much-needed clarity on the continuity of government’s policies,” he added.