Another mega investment in Jio; Mukesh Ambani’s RIL raises Rs 11,000 cr from Saudi Arabia fund

Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries has raised Rs 11,367 crore from The Public Investment Fund (PIF) for a 2.32% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis. PIF, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, is the 10th cheque that Mukesh Ambani has received for an equity investment into his digital telecommunications arm Jio Platforms. The investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of ₹ 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of ₹ 5.16 lakh crore. Including the latest investment Reliance Industries Ltd has now raised a total of Rs 1,15,693 crore from global investors including Mark Zuckerburg’s Facebook.