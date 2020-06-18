  • MORE MARKET STATS

Another mega investment in Jio; Mukesh Ambani’s RIL raises Rs 11,000 cr from Saudi Arabia fund

Published: June 18, 2020 4:39 PM

Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries has raised Rs 11,367 crore from The Public Investment Fund (PIF) for a 2.32% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.

Mukesh Ambani led RIL raises total investment of over Rs 1.04 lakh crore by selling a combined 22.28% equity stake in Jio PlatformsThe investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of ₹ 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of ₹ 5.16 lakh crore.

Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries has raised Rs 11,367 crore from The Public Investment Fund (PIF) for a 2.32% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis. PIF, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, is the 10th cheque that Mukesh Ambani has received for an equity investment into his digital telecommunications arm Jio Platforms. The investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of ₹ 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of ₹ 5.16 lakh crore. Including the latest investment Reliance Industries Ltd has now raised a total of Rs 1,15,693 crore from global investors including Mark Zuckerburg’s Facebook. 

